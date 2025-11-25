Geoffrey Heard



Science Advisor, TSX, The University of Queensland Research Fellow, Australian National University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

I have dual appointments at The University of Queensland and The Australian National University.

At UQ, I am a Science Advisor for the Threatened Species Index (TSX) at the Terrestrial Ecosystem Research Network (TERN) and an Affiliated Researcher with the Centre for Biodiversity and Conservation Science. The TSX integrates long-term monitoring data for Australia's threatened and near-threatened species to estimate abundance trends. I help to ensure that the TSX continues to provide accurate and up-to-date information on population trends for Australia's imperilled species.

At ANU, I am a Research Fellow at the Fenner School of Environment and Society in the research group of Dr Ben Scheele. The overarching theme of our research is the spatial and temporal dynamics of declining species, through which we seek insights into population processes that can guide conservation planning. My projects usually lie at the intersection of applied ecology and herpetology.



2023–present Research Fellow, The Australian National University 2021–present Science Advisor, Threatened Species Index, The University of Queensland

Experience