Trump And Xi Hold Telephone Talks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Reuters, citing Chinese media, according to Ukrinform.

“A White House official confirmed Trump and Xi had spoken by phone but gave no details,” the report states, citing China's state news agency Xinhua.

The Chinese agency released the news in a single sentence, noting only the fact of the talks between the two leaders. No details of the conversation were provided.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump and PRC leader Xi Jinping held a meeting last month in South Korea. The issue of ending the war in Ukraine was one of the main items on the agenda of the talks.

Archive photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China