Nvidia's H200 Chips Could Be 'Sugar-Coated Bullets' For China

MENAFN - Asia Times) Washington reportedly is considering allowing the export of Nvidia's H200 graphics processing units (GPUs) to China, but Chinese commentators warn the offer could amount to“sugar-coated bullets” that would slow the long-term growth of China's artificial intelligence chip market.

The United States Department of Commerce is reassessing its prohibition on H200 sales, Reuters reported November 21, citing sources familiar with the discussions. But the report emphasized that any decision remains fluid. The White House and Commerce Department offered no comment, and Nvidia also declined to address the review directly.

The H200, introduced two years ago, is estimated to deliver roughly double the performance of the H20, the most advanced AI chip currently permitted for export to China. Many AI firms in the US are still using H200 chips to train their large language models (LLMs), although some are upgrading to Nvidia's Blackwell series, such as the B200 chips.

The US Department of Justice on the same day the news report came out announced charges against four individuals accused of conspiring to export Nvidia's high‐end GPUs illegally to China. They are Hon Ning Ho (Mathew Ho), Brian Curtis Raymond, Cham Li (Tony Li) and Jing Chen (Harry Chen).

According to the indictment, the conspiracy ran from September 2023 to November 2025 and involved four separate export attempts routed through Malaysia and Thailand to China. In the first two, the defendants allegedly succeeded in shipping 400 Nvidia A100 GPUs to China between October 2024 and January 2025.

The third and fourth attempts involved 10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise supercomputers equipped with H100 GPUs and 50 standalone H200 GPUs. Those two attempts were disrupted by law enforcement before completion, according to the charging documents. Court records outlined a funding trail centered on US$3.89 million in wire transfers sent from buyers in China.

This kind of violation of US chip export rules is not an isolated incident. In February 2025, authorities in Singapore charged three men, two Singaporeans and one Chinese national, with fraud for allegedly helping ship Nvidia's high-end chips to Chinese AI firm DeepSeek in 2024.