Ayurveda Expert And Cancer Survivor Maya Tiwari Releases New Book On Women's Healing Power

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Renowned Ayurveda medicine expert and author Maya Tiwari announces the U.S. release of her latest book, "I Am Shakti: Reclaiming Women's Innate Power to Heal Themselves and Restore Balance, Health, Prosperity, and Joy for All Beings," published by O- Books, UK.

The book was released to American readers on November 2, 2025. Tiwari, who survived cancer at age 23, has spent four decades teaching and helping thousands of women heal from devastating diseases. Her new work explores women's inherent healing capabilities and provides guidance on restoring balance and wellness through ancient Ayurvedic principles.

This book represents the culmination of Tiwari's extensive experience in the health and healing industry, where she has established herself as a world-acclaimed expert inholistic medicine and Ayurveda healing.

As both a peace leader and best-selling author, she has written multiple books on health, wellness, and conscious living.

"I Am Shakti" offers readers insights drawn from Tiwari's decades of teaching experience and her personal journey of healing. The book - a hybrid memoir and historical stories- enforces the necessary bond of women's power and positive masculinity to regain harmony and health in our world. It addresses women's health challenges while providing practical approaches to achieving balance, prosperity, and joy through traditional healing

methods.

The U.S. release follows the book's initial publication by O-Books in the United Kingdom. American readers can now access this comprehensive guide to women's healing and empowerment through major book retailers.

About Maya Tiwari

Maya Tiwari is an extraordinary woman of wisdom and vision. A cancer survivor at age 23, Maya has revolutionized the health and healing industry with her forty-year-long dedication to teaching and helping thousands of women heal from devastating disease. Maya is a world-acclaimed expert of Ayurveda Medicine, a peace leader, and author of several best-selling books on health, wellness, and conscious living.

For more information about Maya Tiwari and "I Am Shakti," visit