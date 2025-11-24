Bestclassifiedscript Launches Feature-Rich And Adjustable Business Directory Script For Startups

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 24, 2025 5:36 am - Bestclassifiedscript offers a feature-rich Business DirectoryScript for startups and entrepreneurs who are looking to launch an online marketplace.

California, United States, 24th November, 2025- Bestclassifiedscript, a top provider of innovative marketplace apps and website solutions, announces the launch of its new product- the Business Directory Script. Designed to empower startup founders and entrepreneurs, this script offers a user-friendly solution to build functional business directory websites with minimum time and maximum efficiency.

With increasing demand for online business directories, more businesses now are looking to launch a functional directory platform. This pre-built software enables entrepreneurs to launch a functional online platform within 24 hours.

What is the Business Directory Script?

The business directory script is a ready-made software solution that is designed to help startups and entrepreneurs build functional online directories with ease. By using this pre-built directory script, businesses can build generic or niche specific directories, local listings, and global platforms. The software comes with advanced features that enable businesses to start a functional business directory platform without having to start anything from scratch.

Equipped with a wide range of adjustable features, this business directory script enables business owners to optimize their website for search engines and easily reach their target audience.

Primary Features of the Business Directory Script

The business directory script offers a range of powerful features that enable startups to build a functional and user-friendly business directory platform.

Cross Device Compatible

The business directory script is cross device compatible. Users can use the platform across all kinds of devices including laptops, desktops, mobile phones, and tablets.

Customization of Searches

The platform provides users with customized search options using parameters such as product type, supplier, location etc. These customized search filters make it easier for buyers to find their desired products on the marketplace platform.

Multiple Categories

The software allows users to purchase and sell products and services in multiple categories. Users can buy and sell products and services in wide categories including pets, cars, heavy industrial materials and more.

Featured Listing

Sellers can highlight their products/services through the featured listing option. This feature enables sellers to display their products/services on top locations of the marketplace, attracting more buyers. This feature works as a profitable revenue stream for marketplace owners.

Direct Communication

The software also allows buyers to directly communicate with sellers through an online form. Once a seller receives such a form, they can call up the interested buyer and discuss their requirements.

SEO-Optimized Software

The business directory script is optimized for search engines like Google. When a buyer or seller looks for a business directory website on the internet, a website built with this software will appear on top ofsearch results.

Benefits of Using the Business Directory Script

As stated by Asim Patra, the CEO at Bestclassifiedscript, the business directory script is designed to provide startup founders and entrepreneurs with a simpler solution for building a business directory platform.

“We are aware of the fact that businesses have a growing need for building a powerful online presence. Our business directory script offers a complete solution for businesses that are looking to create SEO-friendly business directories that generate money. Our pre-built solution offers scalability and flexibility which make it an ideal solution for entrepreneurs to build their marketplace.”-Stated Asim Patra, CEO at Bestclassifiedscript. He also stated that this software is an ideal solution for entrepreneurs who are not from a technical background.

Does Not Require Technical Skills or Knowledge

Startup founders and entrepreneurs do not need to have any technical skills to install or customize the software. They can easily install and customize this easy-to-use software without using any complex tools.

Offers Flexibility and Scalability

The newly launched software is highly flexible and scalable. Businesses can customize it to suit their unique business needs. They can also easily scale up their platform as their business starts to grow.

Cost Effective Solution

The ready-made business directory script offers a cost effective solution to startups that are looking to launch their online marketplace within a small budget.

The Role of the Business Directory Script in Boosting Local and Global Businesses

The Business Directory Script enables local businesses to be found by customers who otherwise might not be able to find them. The software has features like geolocation and business reviews which are designed to help local businesses connect with more customers. The SEO-optimized software enables businesses to create detailed business profiles and appear on the first page of search engine results.

The software enables global businesses to create specialized niche directories that serve a particular industry or sector. Through this directory, niche specific businesses can easily reach their target audience, drive leads, and increase conversions.

About Bestclassifiedscript

Bestclassifiedscript is a top-notch software development company that specializes in creating fully customizable and high-performance marketplace solutions for startups and entrepreneurs. These solutions are designed for building business directories, classified marketplaces, and various types of online marketplace platforms. The company has years of experience in the industry and has built a strong reputation for helping businesses build their dream online marketplaces at affordable costs.



