Launch Of The Chessnut Evo: The Electronic Chessboard Of The Future









A Chessboard Designed for Modern Players

The Chessnut Evo is aimed at chess enthusiasts who wish to combine the elegance of a living-room board with the power of a digital tool.

Its touchscreen display (1920×720) shows moves, analyses, and visual aids in real time. Thanks to full piece recognition, setup is instantaneous - simply place the pieces on the board to start playing.





A Training AI with a Human Touch

Equipped with an octa-core processor and an NPU dedicated to artificial intelligence, the Chessnut Evo offers a more natural learning experience.

Its MAIA-style AI, inspired by human gameplay, helps players improve by mimicking realistic strategies rather than producing purely mechanical responses.









Connectivity and Universal Compatibility

The board allows players to play online via Lichess and , directly from its Android 11 interface or through the Chessnut Bridge app.

Its constantly evolving software ecosystem provides firmware updates and new analysis features, ensuring the product's longevity.

Verdict

According to Mickaël Cailleau, author of the Échecs au Roi website, the Chessnut Evo“embodies a new generation of electronic chessboards: a true personal coach combining AI, visual comfort, and complete connectivity. It's currently the most advanced solution for training and playing online without an external screen.”

About Chessnut

Founded by a team of engineers passionate about chess and AI, Chessnut

Its product range - from the portable Chessnut Air+ Evo

