Launch Of The Chessnut Evo: The Electronic Chessboard Of The Future
A Chessboard Designed for Modern Players
The Chessnut Evo is aimed at chess enthusiasts who wish to combine the elegance of a living-room board with the power of a digital tool.
Its touchscreen display (1920×720) shows moves, analyses, and visual aids in real time. Thanks to full piece recognition, setup is instantaneous - simply place the pieces on the board to start playing.
A Training AI with a Human Touch
Equipped with an octa-core processor and an NPU dedicated to artificial intelligence, the Chessnut Evo offers a more natural learning experience.
Its MAIA-style AI, inspired by human gameplay, helps players improve by mimicking realistic strategies rather than producing purely mechanical responses.
Connectivity and Universal Compatibility
The board allows players to play online via Lichess and , directly from its Android 11 interface or through the Chessnut Bridge app.
Its constantly evolving software ecosystem provides firmware updates and new analysis features, ensuring the product's longevity.
Verdict
According to Mickaël Cailleau, author of the Échecs au Roi website, the Chessnut Evo“embodies a new generation of electronic chessboards: a true personal coach combining AI, visual comfort, and complete connectivity. It's currently the most advanced solution for training and playing online without an external screen.”
About Chessnut
Founded by a team of engineers passionate about chess and AI, Chessnut
Its product range - from the portable Chessnut Air+ Evo
Media Contact
Contact Person:Kyle Wang
Email:...
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment