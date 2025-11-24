When Actress Moushumi Chatterjee Caught Dharmendra's Beer As 'Lassi' Prank Read On

Bollywood has always been rich with behind-the-scenes stories, of which few stand as charming as the day Moushumi Chatterji caught Dharmendra trying to drink his cold beer incognito. The veteran actor recently recalled this amusing incident, taking back the fans to an era full of warmth, innocence, and unforgettably close on-set incident.

When Actress Moushumi Chatterjee Caught Dharmendra's Beer-as-'Lassi' Prank

The events in question occurred on set, when a practical joke-loving Dharmendra set about having a drink of chilled beer. He poured the beer into a lassi glass-an everyday sight in the sets and thus unlikely to attract any suspicion. The plan was simple: if anyone asked, he would just claim he was drinking lassi.

Noticing Something Odd:

With the prank seemingly successful, the game plan changed when Moushumi Chatterjee noticed all was not well! The drink did not, in fact, look like lassi at all: the colour was all wrong, and as for the smell, it was nothing like the yogurt-based refreshment. Mortar on her suspicions, she made her way to Dharmendra for some gossip.

The Revealing Moment:

With trademark humour, Moushumi asked Dharmendra what he was drinking, he said, 'Its Lassi'. Then the actress immediately said, 'Then give me some'. The entire crew had a hearty laugh, and Dharmendra, maintaining his notorious sense of fun, accepted defeat.