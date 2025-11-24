Cloudmania Recognised As The Winner Of 2025 Microsoft Egypt Partner Of The Year Award

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Liquid C2, a business of Cassava Technologies, a global technology leader of African heritage, is proud to announce that its Cloudmania business has won the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for Egypt. Cloudmania was honoured among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognise partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards are classified in various categories, with honourees chosen from more than 4,600 nominations across over 100 countries. Cloudmania was recognised for providing outstanding solutions and services in Egypt.

“This award is an incredible milestone for Cloudmania. In just one year of operations in Egypt, we've built a strong network of partners committed to delivering cloud and AI solutions that empower businesses, accelerate digital transformation, and drive sustainable growth. This recognition underscores our role as the distributor of choice for Microsoft solutions in the Egyptian market and reinforces our commitment to enabling Africa's digital future,” said Sherif Shaltout, Managing Executive, MENA at Liquid C2.

Since launching in Egypt in 2024, Cloudmania has rapidly built a trusted reputation as a channel-first distributor supporting local managed service providers, system integrators, and independent software vendors. Through strategic initiatives such as its Startup Accelerator Programme, Cloudmania continues to champion innovation by equipping entrepreneurs and small businesses with access to Microsoft's transformative cloud technologies, training, and go-to-market support.

“Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft.“This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft's Cloud and AI platforms to deliver solutions that redefine innovation. The 2025 honourees exemplify what's possible when technology and vision unite to empower customers around the world.”

This recognition follows previous wins by Cloudmania in Ethiopia and Côte d'Ivoire, reinforcing its growing influence across the MENA region. It also aligns closely with Cassava's vision to be the leading digital solutions provider in its chosen markets.

The 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, which will be held in San Francisco from November 18–21. Additional details on the 2025 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner Blog ( ). The full list of categories, winners, and finalists can be found here: .

About Cloudmania:

Launched by Liquid C2 in 2021, Cloudmania is a Cloud Services and Solutions provider extending convenience, diversity, and a range of services. The company has opened its doors to numerous countries across the African continent, including South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Nigeria, Ghana, Mauritius, Ethiopia, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, Cameroon, Botswana, and the Democratic Republic of Congo serving the mission to bring about digital disruption using the power of the cloud. Cloudmania offers cutting-edge solutions to provide a full suite of partner-focused products and services. The organisation was awarded a Microsoft Partner of the Year in Ethiopia 2022 and Côte d'Ivoire in 2023. For more information

About Liquid C2:

Liquid C2, a business of Cassava Technologies, delivers cutting-edge cloud and cybersecurity services and solutions. Committed to facilitating digital transformation, Liquid C2 is positioned to provide comprehensive solutions tailored to meet the evolving demands of the digital era by empowering businesses to navigate the complexities of the modern digital landscape securely. The company's offerings span cloud solutions that enhance accessibility and scalability, and robust cybersecurity services to safeguard sensitive data and elevate security and compliance posture to ensure businesses remain seamlessly connected and protected.

