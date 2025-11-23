403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Erdogan Arrives in South Africa for G20 Summit
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reached Johannesburg, South Africa, on Friday to take part in the G20 leaders' summit, which is planned for Saturday and Sunday.
According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Erdogan touched down at OR Tambo International Airport, where he was welcomed by South Africa’s Human Settlements Minister Thembisile Simelane, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Pretoria Kezban Nilvana Darama Yıldırımgec, along with other dignitaries.
The president is traveling with first lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, Presidential Chief of Staff Hasan Dogan, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, chief foreign policy and security advisor Akif Cagatay Kilic, AK Party Deputy Chairman and Spokesperson Omer Celik, in addition to other high-ranking officials.
At the summit, which will take place at the Johannesburg Expo Center, Erdogan is anticipated to engage in two sessions on Saturday, conduct bilateral talks with several global leaders, and join a dinner organized in honor of the attending heads of state and government.
According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Erdogan touched down at OR Tambo International Airport, where he was welcomed by South Africa’s Human Settlements Minister Thembisile Simelane, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Pretoria Kezban Nilvana Darama Yıldırımgec, along with other dignitaries.
The president is traveling with first lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, Presidential Chief of Staff Hasan Dogan, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, chief foreign policy and security advisor Akif Cagatay Kilic, AK Party Deputy Chairman and Spokesperson Omer Celik, in addition to other high-ranking officials.
At the summit, which will take place at the Johannesburg Expo Center, Erdogan is anticipated to engage in two sessions on Saturday, conduct bilateral talks with several global leaders, and join a dinner organized in honor of the attending heads of state and government.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment