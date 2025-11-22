Kazakhstan Expands Gas Supply To Village In Akmola Region

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Natural gas supply has begun in the village of Koyandy in the Akmola region of Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Energy.

The recently installed gas pipeline infrastructure, extending across 226 kilometers, offers a throughput capacity of approximately 30,000 cubic meters per hour, with gas regulation mechanisms in place to guarantee a consistent supply to 5,000 residential units.

The project was implemented by the national company QazaqGaz and its subsidiary, QazaqGaz Aimaq, in cooperation with the Akmola regional administration and the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan.

Since the beginning of the year, several other villages, including Nurlı, Shubar, Akkayin, Talapker, Ybyray Altynsarin, and the city of Koshsy in Akmola, have also been provided with gas. This year, the country plans to supply gas to 94 settlements, home to 300,000 people. By the end of the year, Kazakhstan's level of gas provision is expected to reach 63.8 percent.