Rapid Auto Shipping Records Zero Damage Claims In 2025, Surpasses 127,000 Vehicles Moved Nationwide
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Rapid Auto Shipping, the fastest-growing independent auto transport company in the United States, announced today that it has achieved zero damage claims for the entire 2025 calendar year while successfully relocating more than 127,000 vehicles coast-to-coast.
The milestone comes as the company continues to set industry benchmarks for on-time performance (98%), customer satisfaction (4.9/5 average rating), and operational reliability during one of the busiest shipping seasons on record.
"Zero damage isn't a marketing slogan for us - it's the only acceptable outcome," said Nathan, CEO of Rapid Auto Shipping. "Every car we move belongs to someone who trusted us with one of their most valuable possessions. 127,000 times this year, we delivered that trust."
Key 2025 highlights include:
98% on-time delivery across all 48 continental states
Daily dedicated snowbird trucks serving Buffalo NY? Florida, Cleveland? Naples, and Detroit? Sarasota routes
Heated indoor loading facilities opened in Cheektowaga NY and Minneapolis MN for winter pickups
Expanded enclosed fleet with $2 million insurance per load for luxury and classic vehicles
Instant online quoting and real-time GPS tracking now standard on every shipment
Zero upfront deposit policy and 30-day price-lock guarantee
The company has also become the preferred carrier for military families, college students, tech workers relocating to Seattle and Austin, and classic car collectors attending major 2025 events.
"While some companies are still figuring out how to answer the phone on weekends, we're loading cars at 3 a.m. in a Buffalo blizzard so a customer can make their flight," Nathan added. "That's the difference between being good and being the best."
Customers can receive an instant quote at rapidautoshipping or speak with a live agent 7 days a week at (833) 233-4447.
About Rapid Auto Shipping
Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Rapid Auto Shipping is a fully licensed, bonded, and insured auto transport broker (USDOT #3798123) specializing in door-to-door vehicle relocation nationwide. The company operates daily dedicated routes, offers zero-deposit booking, and maintains a perfect damage-free record in 2025.
Media Contact
Nathan
Director of Communications
Rapid Auto Shipping
[email protected]
(833) 233-4447
