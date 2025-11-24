403
Phoenix Marketcity Chennai Kicks Off Christmas Festivities With Actress Sreeleela
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chennai, 24th November 2025: Phoenix Marketcity Chennai, the city's premier lifestyle destination for shopping, dining and immersive experiences is set to kick off the festive season on Saturday, 29th November at 6 PM with Christmas at Phoenix - the mall's iconic annual celebration known for its spectacular decor, celebrity appearances, and larger-than-life experiences.
To officially open the season, South Indian superstar Sreeleela will grace the event and perform the Grand Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony - a Phoenix tradition that draws thousands of visitors each year. Guests will also get a chance to interact with her during an exclusive Meet & Greet, making it one of the most anticipated Christmas launches in the city.
The celebrations will continue through the evening with a high-voltage After-Party featuring DJ Suketu, renowned for his chart chart-topping remixes. From festive decor reveals to snowfall moments and immersive holiday installations, the event promises an unforgettable start to Chennai's Christmas celebrations.
About Phoenix Marketcity, Chennai:
A premier destination for luxury lifestyle, it provides guests with a variety of opulent options. Phoenix continues to be "The" destination for the most affluent and sophisticated residents of the city as well as expats thanks to its truly international appearance and feel, elegantly decorated interiors, and the best of food, fashion, and entertainment from across the world. The mall provides Chennai with the most extensive and appealing lifestyle shopping experience. The stores represent a comprehensive mix of international, national, and regional luxury brands. Phoenix Marketcity in Chennai is more than simply a mall; it's a confluence of fascinating cultures, lovely clothes, and high-end couture. A city within a city, in an urban setting with coexisting shopping, entertainment, and leisure options.
