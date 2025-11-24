President Of Kazakhstan Accepts Credentials From Ambassadors Of Several Countries
The ambassadors who presented their credentials were Yoav Bistritsky, Ambassador of Israel; Kudaibergen Bazarbayev, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan; Alfredo Nieves Portuondo, Ambassador of Cuba; George Abu Zayd, Ambassador of Lebanon; Mark Grey Marongwe, Ambassador of Zimbabwe; and Fathudin Ali Mohamed, Ambassador of Somalia.
In his welcoming remarks, Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan is a peace-loving nation, committed to fostering friendly relations with all countries. He also informed the ambassadors about the goals and objectives of Kazakhstan's domestic policy, which focuses on building a "Just Kazakhstan" and implementing the principle of "Law and Order."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment