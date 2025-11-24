Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Of Kazakhstan Accepts Credentials From Ambassadors Of Several Countries

2025-11-24 05:13:26
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 24. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received credentials from ambassadors of six countries, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

The ambassadors who presented their credentials were Yoav Bistritsky, Ambassador of Israel; Kudaibergen Bazarbayev, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan; Alfredo Nieves Portuondo, Ambassador of Cuba; George Abu Zayd, Ambassador of Lebanon; Mark Grey Marongwe, Ambassador of Zimbabwe; and Fathudin Ali Mohamed, Ambassador of Somalia.

In his welcoming remarks, Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan is a peace-loving nation, committed to fostering friendly relations with all countries. He also informed the ambassadors about the goals and objectives of Kazakhstan's domestic policy, which focuses on building a "Just Kazakhstan" and implementing the principle of "Law and Order."

Following the ceremony, President Tokayev extended his congratulations to the ambassadors on the commencement of their diplomatic missions in Kazakhstan and affirmed the country's commitment to offering full support for their respective endeavors.

Trend News Agency

