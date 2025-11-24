Azerbaijan's MFA Extends Congratulations To Türkiye And Australia

Azerbaijan's MFA Extends Congratulations To Türkiye And Australia
"As the President of COP29, Azerbaijan will spare no effort in supporting the successful implementation of this important mission.
We wish both countries every success and are confident that COP31 will make important contributions to global efforts in combating climate change," the publication reads.
