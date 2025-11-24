Suicide Attack On FC Headquarters In Peshawar Leaves 5 Injured As Gun Battle Continues

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A suspected suicide attack struck the main gate of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) Headquarters on Sadar Main Road in Peshawar on Monday morning, leaving five people injured, after which several armed attackers stormed the compound. A gun battle between security forces and the assailants is still ongoing.

Initial reports indicate that the attacker detonated explosives near the entrance, injuring five individuals. Soon after the blast, multiple militants reportedly forced their way into the FC premises.

Residents said they continued to hear heavy gunfire from inside the compound, while security forces immediately cordoned off the entire area.

CCPO Peshawar Dr. Mian Saeed confirmed the attack on the Federal Constabulary Headquarters and stated that the incident occurred at 8:10am. Following the explosion and militant intrusion, Sunehri Road was closed to traffic, with vehicles being diverted to alternate routes.

Rescue teams, police, and additional security personnel reached the location shortly after the attack, and a search and clearance operation is underway inside the facility.

Authorities have advised citizens to avoid the area as the situation remains volatile.

More details are expected as investigations continue.