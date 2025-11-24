House On Fire After Russian Drone Strike In Chernihiv, Two People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As Ukrinform reports, the press service of the Chernihiv City Council stated this on Telegram.

A private house caught fire after the fall of an enemy drone, and firefighting efforts are ongoing. Two people were injured and hospitalized.

According to the Chernihiv regional police, the injured are siblings born in 2002 and 2006. They were taken to the hospital. Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (War Crimes).

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during the night of November 24, Russians attacked the village of Zhadove in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of Chernihiv region with unmanned aerial vehicles, causing fires.

Photo: National Police