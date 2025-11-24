Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
House On Fire After Russian Drone Strike In Chernihiv, Two People Injured

2025-11-24 05:13:00
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As Ukrinform reports, the press service of the Chernihiv City Council stated this on Telegram.

A private house caught fire after the fall of an enemy drone, and firefighting efforts are ongoing. Two people were injured and hospitalized.

According to the Chernihiv regional police, the injured are siblings born in 2002 and 2006. They were taken to the hospital. Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (War Crimes).

Read also: Russian shelling damages children's center and residential buildings in Chernihiv region

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during the night of November 24, Russians attacked the village of Zhadove in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of Chernihiv region with unmanned aerial vehicles, causing fires.

Photo: National Police

MENAFN24112025000193011044ID1110387966



UkrinForm

