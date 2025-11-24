Drone Attack On Kharkiv: Updated Data Shows Four Dead, 13 Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As Ukrinform reports, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, stated this on Telegram.

In Kharkiv, the victims were women aged 27, 41, and 69, and a 55-year-old man. Thirteen people were injured, including an 11-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy.

According to the Kharkiv regional police, as of 06:30, four Kharkiv residents had sustained fatal injuries, and 13 more were injured.

"On November 23, at around 21:30, Russians carried out numerous UAV strikes on the city of Kharkiv. The impacts occurred in the Shevchenkivskyi, Kholodnohirskyi, and Saltivskyi districts," the report says.

Earlier, Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov reported 17 injured as a result of the Russian attack.

In the village of Moskalivka in the Staryi Saltiv community, a 48-year-old woman was injured.

Russians attacked the Shevchenkivskyi and Saltivskyi districts of Kharkiv with 15 drones.

The invaders used 15 Geran-2 UAVs, FPV drones (number being clarified), and another 33 drones whose type is being identified.

In Kharkiv, seven private houses, an apartment building, power lines, a civilian enterprise, four cars, and a school building were damaged.

In the village of Odnorobivka in the Bohodukhiv district, a private structure and an outbuilding were damaged.

In the villages of Myrne and Nova Oleksandrivka in the Kupiansk district, two cars were damaged. In the villages of Sadovod and Ploske, two private houses were damaged.

In Moskalivka in the Chuhuiv district, a farm was damaged. Syniehubov said the transit evacuation point in Lozova received 89 people over the day, with 19 remaining. Since the beginning of its operation, 13,309 people have been registered there.

Air defense forces neutralize 125 out of 162 drones

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian invaders attacked an agricultural enterprise in Moskalivka with drones during the night of November 24. A farm caught fire, and about 60 pigs were killed.

Photo: Viacheslav Madiievskyi, Ukrinform

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here