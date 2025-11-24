Bayridge Resources Signs Definitive Agreement On Baker Lake Uranium Project In Nunavut

Highlights

The Baker Lake Uranium Project is an advanced uranium project located in the Kivalliq Region of Nunavut

located within the same Paleoproterozoic uranium district that hosts ATHA's Angilak and Orano's Kiggavik deposits



The Project consists of 83 contiguous claims covering 619 km2

60 km South from the town of Baker Lake.

$7 million in modern exploration value already completed

Strong geological parallels to Angilak uranium camp.

2008 TEMPEST® survey defined 30 high-priority uranium targets

Historical drilling returned multiple significant uranium intercepts

20 uranium prospects outlined along 75 km of the Baker Basin unconformity Unexplored high-priority drill targets remain along untested EM conductor







Figure 1: Baker Lake Uranium Project Location

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The Project is an advanced-stage exploration opportunity supported by ~5,500 m of modern drilling, 23.5 km2 of detailed surface grids, and 7,851 line-km basin-scale airborne geophysics (Figure 2). At 2025 cost equivalencies, this work represents over $7 million in exploration value (Fugro Airborne Surveys, 2008; Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd., 2006; Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd., 2007).







Figure 2. 2008 TEMPEST® Radiometric and EM Survey Coverage

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Uranium at Baker Lake is hosted within Kazan Formation sandstones and structurally prepared corridors-features directly comparable to ATHA' and fluid pathways control high-grade mineralization (Latitude Uranium Inc. & Atha Energy Corp., 2023; Miller, 2009).

The 2008 TEMPEST® radiometric and EM survey imaged these same controls at Baker Lake, outlining steep graphitic conductors, major ENE-WSW and NNW fault corridors, a northeast structural splay, and strong uranium radiometric trends. The survey defined 30 priority targets, mapped intrusive contacts, and highlighted multiple cross-cutting structures, most of which remain untested (Figure 3) (Fugro Airborne Surveys, 2008).







Figure 3. Interpreted 2008 TEMPEST® Structural and Conductivity Model

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Exploration over the past five decades has established a robust uranium footprint in the basin. Early work by Pan Ocean (1960s-1976) and Noranda (1978-1984) identified 20 uranium prospects along 75 km of the Baker Basin unconformity. Pacific Ridge (2006-2007) advanced the project with drilling at Lucky 7, KZ, 7-One, and Niner, returning intercepts such as:



(L7-07-07), 17.3 m of 0.30% U3O8

(L7-07-10), 10.0 m of 0.35% U3O8

(L7-07-06), 15.3 m of 0.20% U3O8 including 0.9m of 2.74% U3O8 (KZ 06-02), 11.5 m of 0.31 % U3O8 Inc. 5.5 m of 0.56 % U3O8

Surface programs also outlined high-grade samples up to 1.83% U3O8, along with 23.5 km2 of detailed radiometric and mapping grids (Figure 4) (Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd., 2007).







Figure 4. Property Map with 2008 Airborne Radiometric and EM Targets

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Terms of the Acquisition

The Company has signed a binding Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 51% of the issued capital of 1461433 B.C. Ltd ("Privco") which is the beneficial owner of 100% of the Baker Lake Uranium Project. As consideration for the acquisition, the Company will issue 5,600,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed issuance price of $0.25 per share for total consideration of $1,400,000. Upon closing of the transaction the Company will enter into a joint venture agreement with Privco on normal industry terms and conditions with Privco having a free carried interest in the joint venture until completion of a Pre Feasability Study on the Project. The Company will have the right to appoint one director to the board of Privco (currently has one director) and Privco will be entitled to appoint one director to the board of the Company. The Company has a first right of refusal over the remaining 49% of the shares in Privco it does not own after the closing of the acquisition.

The owners of Privco will hold a 43% interest in the Company after the closing of the transaction. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary conditions including but not limited to: receipt of all required consents; and the approval of the transaction by the CSE. The Company will pay a finders fee to unrelated parties in relation to the transaction. No new control blocks will be created upon completion of the transaction.

The closing of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, including approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

Mark Richardson P.Geo. and a Consultant and Advisor to the Company, is the Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

About Bayridge Resources Corp.

Bayridge Resources Corp. is a green energy company advancing its portfolio of Canadian uranium projects. The 1,337 ha Waterbury East project is located 25 km northeast of the Cigar Lake Mine in the northeastern Athabasca Basin region. Geophysical surveys have identified a 7km long conductivity corridor where mid-2000's drilling highlighted faulted and altered basement rock with local uranium enrichment. Large sections of this corridor remain untested.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

For more information, please contact:

Saf Dhillon, President & Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ...

Tel: 604-484-3031

Forward-looking information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company's exploration plans at it's potential uranium discovery for the Company's projects. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Appendix

Drill collar table: 2006 Pacific Ridge Drilling Campaign