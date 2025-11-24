Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Info. Min. Directs Club Membership E-System


2025-11-24 05:10:38
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi has instructed an integrated e-system for sports club memberships to be launched in collaboration with government Sahel App., said Public Authority for Sport (PAS) Monday.
The move is primarily intended to streamline club membership registration procedures and ensure access to all relevant data, documents and conditions via Sahel App., the authority said in a press release.
This system to be officially put in place in the near future bespeaks state orientations towards digitalization and echoes the PAS' strategy of revamping public services and promoting sports transparency and governance, it added.
It also comes in compliance with applied legislation and regulations, meets current requirements and boosts procedural efficiency, speed and service quality for citizens and athletes alike, it noted. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

