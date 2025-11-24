Iconic Film Personality, Phenomenal Actor: PM Modi's Tribute To Dharmendra
New Delhi- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday remembered Dharmendra as an iconic film personality and a phenomenal actor, whose death marked the end of an era in Indian cinema.
Dharmendra, 89, breathed his last at his residence in Mumbai on Monday.
“The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played,” the prime minister said in a post on X.ADVERTISEMENT
Modi said the manner in which Dharmendra played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people.
“Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans. Om Shanti,” the prime minister said.
Born in Punjab in 1935, Dharam Singh Deol, popularly known as Dharmendra, enjoyed a remarkable six-decade career, featuring in more than 300 films and headlining classics such as“Sholay”,“Chupke Chupke”,“Satyakam”,“Anupama”,“Seeta Aur Geeta” and many others.
He was a member of the Lok Sabha from Bikaner in the 14th Lok Sabha, representing the BJP.
