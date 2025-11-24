403
Turkey emphasizes its commitment to economic stability in G20 summit
(MENAFN) Türkiye emphasized its “strong commitment” to regional peace and global economic stability during the G20 summit in South Africa over the weekend, Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said Sunday.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan conveyed Ankara’s positions through summit sessions, press briefings, and numerous bilateral meetings, focusing on cooperation in defense, trade, energy, technology, and aviation, Duran noted on Turkish social media platform NSosyal. He also highlighted Türkiye’s growing diplomatic influence and Erdogan’s insistence on addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and mobilizing global action.
Duran stressed Türkiye’s constructive role in the Ukraine–Russia conflict and its calls for a more inclusive global economy. Looking ahead, he highlighted Türkiye’s upcoming presidency and its hosting of the UN climate change conference COP31 next November.
“The 2053 Net Zero Emissions Target set forth by our President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, demonstrates to the world that Türkiye adopts a development approach that considers not only the present but also the future. This vision, which prioritizes green transformation across all policy areas, from energy to transportation, urban planning to production, provides a strong leadership foundation for the COP31 process,” Duran said.
He also pointed to the Zero Waste Initiative, led by First Lady Emine Erdogan, as a global environmental success story promoting resource efficiency, waste reduction, and respect for nature. “I believe that this historic gathering in our country will be a process in which the heart of climate diplomacy beats in Anatolia and global solutions will resonate from Türkiye,” Duran added.
