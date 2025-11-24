MEXC's ENA Extravaganza Concludes With 51,000+ Participants And $79.7 Billion In Trading Volume

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the successful conclusion of its month-long ENA Extravaganza campaign in collaboration with Ethena. The initiative attracted 51,261 participants and generated $79.7 billion in futures trading volume.

The ENA Extravaganza ran from October 21 to November 20, 2025, featuring a $1 million prize pool across five events designed for both new and existing users. The campaign included zero-fee trading on multiple ENA spot and futures pairs, a $100,000 ENA Spinfest event, staking pools with returns up to 600% APR, and trading competitions offering a combined $300,000 in rewards for spot and futures participants.

The campaign's success highlights strong community trust in both MEXC and the Ethena ecosystem. Additionally, with over 3,000 listed tokens, competitive trading fees, industry-leading liquidity, and robust security infrastructure, MEXC provides a comprehensive platform that prioritizes efficiency and user value. Looking ahead, the exchange will continue supporting quality projects while delivering enhanced trading experiences and opportunities to its global users.

