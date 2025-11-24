Thoothukudi: Heavy Rains Cause Widespread Waterlogging, Disrupt Daily Life

Continuous rainfall over the past two days has led to widespread waterlogging across several suburban parts of the Thoothukudi district, severely impacting daily life for residents. Multiple neighbourhoods, housing colonies, and narrow streets have been inundated, with rainwater entering residential areas and disrupting normal movement.

The stagnant water has created significant challenges for office-goers, schoolchildren, and senior citizens. Commuters reported difficulty navigating flooded streets, while residents expressed concern about rising water levels in low-lying areas.

Municipal Officials Take Action

Municipal officials have begun assessing the extent of flooding in the affected zones. According to the administration, teams have been deployed to identify blocked drains and clear water pathways to ensure quicker outflow. Authorities have also assured that drainage channels will be cleared and that additional steps will be taken to mitigate further flooding if rainfall continues.

Heavy Rain Alert Across Southern States

The India Meteorological Department has issued an isolated heavy rainfall alert for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and Karaikal, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Waterlogging was reported in Erode due to continuous heavy rainfall. In low-lying areas, rainwater is mixed with drainage water, inundating houses. Parts of the Madurai district were also left inundated due to the incessant rainfall in the state. (ANI)

