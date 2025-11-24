India Gate Protest: 22 Arrested For Blocking Road, Using Pepper Spray

A total of 22 people were arrested for allegedly blocking a road, obstructing police and using pepper spray at Delhi Police personnel during a protest at the India Gate on Sunday. Delhi Police on Monday said that have registered FIRs in two police stations. for staging a protest at the C hexagon on India Gate, and allegedly using chilli spray/pepper spray on police personnel.

At Kartavya Path Police Station, six male protesters were arrested under BNS sections 74, 79, 115(2), 132, 221, 223, and 61(2). The second FIR was registered at the Sansad Marg Police Station, in which other protesters have been arrested. They have been booked under BNS sections 223A, 132, 221, 121A, 126(2), and 3(5).

Police Detail Confrontation and Investigation

Speaking to ANI, New Delhi DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla said, "This matter is also under thorough investigation, and strict action will certainly be taken... An FIR has been registered under various sections, including against the use of force against the police, road blockades, and the use of chilli spray..."

Naxalite Link Under Investigation

Reacting to the use of posters associated with the Naxalite Madvi Hidma during the protest, he said that legal action would be taken in the matter.

He further said, "Yes, it has been found to be true, and we are investigating it. We have registered an FIR in this regard. We are taking legal action in this matter."

The protestors who held their agitation at the C hexagon on India Gate, allegedly used chilli spray/ pepper spray on police personnel, obstructing official work and blocking the road, police said.

'First-Time' Use of Pepper Spray on Police

Earlier, DCP Mahla said that for the first time, pepper spray was used against police personnel during such a kind of agitation.

DCP Mahla said, "Some of the protesters gathered inside the C-Hexagon and then tried to cross the barricade that we had put in place to restrict movement. However, they did not comply; they broke the barricade, came onto the road, and sat there...We requested them to move, as many ambulances and medical personnel were waiting behind them and required emergency access...We removed them from the C-Hexagon to avoid disrupting traffic. During the removal, several protesters scuffled with the police, and many of our personnel were injured."

"For the first time, we encountered the use of pepper spray against police personnel. A few of our officers were sprayed in the eyes and are currently receiving treatment at RML Hospital. Legal action is being taken in this regard," the Delhi Police official said.

Protesters Displayed Posters of Maoist Commander

Visuals from the protest site on Sunday showed agitators holding posters of Maoist commander Madvi Hidma, who was recently killed in an encounter.

"A protest was held this evening at C Hexagon, India Gate, over pollution. But the protesters were holding posters of Maoist commander Madvi Hidma. When they tried to block the road, the police tried to remove them, but they sprayed pepper spray on the police personnel and tried to attack them. The police are now taking legal action against them."

Protest Amidst Severe Air Pollution

On November 9, too people had also staged a protest at the same spot, demanding that the government implement policies to curb air pollution in the National Capital Region.

Meanwhile, a thick layer of haze engulfed the national capital on Monday morning as the average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 396 at 7 am, falling under the 'very poor' category despite the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-III in effect across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). (ANI)

