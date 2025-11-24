403
Lula's New Eumercosur Deadline: Real Turning Point Or Just Another Promise?
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) For the third time in five years, leaders in Brazil and Brussels say they are“weeks away” from sealing the EU–Mercosur deal.
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva now promises a signing ceremony on 20 December in Brazil, linking four South American countries plus Bolivia to the European Union in one of the largest trade pacts on Earth.
On paper the agreement is simple. Europe would sell more cars, machines, medicines and services into a market of more than 260 million people.
Mercosur would ship more beef, poultry, sugar, ethanol and manufactured goods into one of the richest consumer markets in the world. Together, the two blocs cover about 722 million people and around 22 trillion dollars in annual output.
In practice, politics keep getting in the way. Negotiations began in the late 1990s. A basic political deal was announced in 2019. Since then, deadlines have slipped again and again.
Each new speech from Lula or European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen promises that only“technical details” remain. Behind the scenes, the real fight sits in Europe's farm belt. French and other farmers fear cheaper South American meat and grain.
They argue that they must follow stricter rules on animal welfare, pesticides and climate. Their protests, with tractors in capital cities and tough campaigns on social media, have scared many governments.
Overlooking Recent Reforms
Environmental groups add pressure with warnings about deforestation and the Amazon. They describe the deal as an outdated trade model built on burning forests and exporting raw commodities.
Their language often ignores recent efforts in Brazil and other countries to tighten environmental enforcement and modernize agriculture.
For South American exporters and many European manufacturers, the constant delays look like old-fashioned protectionism dressed up in green.
Every year without a deal nudges Mercosur a little closer to China, which buys commodities without lecturing on farm policy and sells machinery at aggressive prices.
Even if leaders do sign on 20 December, the story will not end. The European Parliament and national parliaments must still ratify the treaty, and Mercosur congresses must do the same.
The real question now is whether Europe and South America still believe in open trade enough to push this pact through, or whether another generation will grow up hearing that it will be signed“soon.”
