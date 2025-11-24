403
Turkey E-Commerce Week features sessions to handle AI issues
(MENAFN) Türkiye E-Commerce Week kicked off Friday in Istanbul, bringing together industry leaders to discuss emerging technologies, investments, and key trends in the sector under the theme “Future-Commerce.”
The two-day event is organized by the Trade Ministry, the Electronic Commerce Operators Association (ETID), and the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB), with Anadolu serving as the global communication partner. Activities include panels, masterclasses, workshops, exhibitions, experience zones, startup-to-business meetings, and networking sessions aimed at shaping Türkiye’s digital commerce landscape by connecting professionals, investors, academics, public officials, and consumers.
Madhu Kannan, Chief Business Officer at Uber, highlighted the company’s decade-long presence in Türkiye, noting that approximately 45,000 taxis are now registered on the Uber platform, with 95% operating in Istanbul. Speaking about Uber’s recent $200 million investment plan in Türkiye, Kannan said the planned technology center demonstrates both the country’s advanced technological capabilities and the confidence in its young talent.
Last month, Uber announced that it would establish the technology hub in Istanbul, committing $200 million over the next five years to support innovation and growth in the region.
