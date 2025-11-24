Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Erdogan meets Singaporean PM to discuss investment, trade ties

2025-11-24 04:49:14
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Sunday during the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate reported.

The discussions centered on developments in bilateral trade and investment, Türkiye’s Dialogue Partnership with ASEAN, and progress under the Re-Asia Initiative. Erdogan emphasized Türkiye’s commitment to deepening its strategic partnership with Singapore across all sectors and pledged continued efforts to strengthen these ties.

The Turkish president also highlighted the importance of maintaining the Gaza ceasefire and ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid. He reiterated that a just and lasting peace in the region can only be achieved through a two-state solution, noting Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to support this outcome.

The G20 summit in South Africa concluded on Sunday.

