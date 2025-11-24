Denmark Data Center Colocation Supply & Demand Analysis Report 2025: Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 34.57% During 2024-2030, Driven By AI Adoption, Cloud Growth, And Sustainability Push

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denmark Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Denmark data center colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.57% from 2024 to 2030

The report covers retail colocation pricing (with add-ons) and wholesale colocation pricing with trend analysis, alongside an assessment of the latest market trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and overall prospects for Denmark's colocation data center industry. It also outlines the competitive landscape, including market share analysis of colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.



Denmark is one of the growing colocation data center markets in the Nordics region. The average occupancy rate of data center facilities is expected to reach around 90%, indicating that the vacancies will be only around 10% by 2030.

The Danish data center market is driven by several growth factors, including the surge in AI adoption, increasing cloud services, rising government support for data centers, rapid digitization, sustainability initiatives in data centers, increasing submarine cables development, and the adoption of advanced technologies such as 5G, big data, and IoT. However, the country also faces some challenges, such as Power constraints, high construction costs, and high power costs.

Some of the leading colocation data center operators in the market include Digital Realty, GlobalConnect, Cibicom, Aeven (NNIT), Bulk Infrastructure, STACK Infrastructure, and Others.

In Denmark, demand for retail colocation is expected to decline, while demand for wholesale colocation is projected to grow over the forecast period. This shift is driven by companies across various industries - such as finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and telecommunications - rapidly migrating their operations to cloud platforms to enhance scalability, data accessibility, and operational efficiency.

The Danish government takes initiatives to support digitalization across the country. For instance, in February 2024, the Danish government announced its plans to establish a new digitalization strategy for 2024-2027 in Denmark, focusing on the development of artificial intelligence, digital education, digital skills enhancement, the green transition, and the digital transformation of SMEs in Denmark.

Denmark has strong infrastructure connectivity through land and sea. The country consists of around 28 existing submarine cables, such as Aurora, Baltica, DANICE, COBRAcable, Fehmarn Balt, Energinet Lyngsa-Laeso, GlobalConnect-KPN, Havsil, Ronne-Rodvig, Skagenfiber West, and Skagerrak 4, which connect Denmark with other European countries such as Sweden, Germany, Norway, Poland, the Netherlands, the UK, and Ireland.

WHAT'S INCLUDED?



A transparent research methodology and insights on the colocation demand and supply aspect of the market.

Market size available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity and racks.

Market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.

The study of the existing Denmark data center market landscape, and insightful predictions about the Denmark data center market size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Denmark by several industries.

The study on the sustainability status in Denmark.

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in Denmark.

The snapshot of upcoming submarine cables in Denmark.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Denmark.

Facilities Covered (Existing): 28

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 9

Coverage: 8+ Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Denmark.

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



What factors are driving the Denmark data center colocation market?

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Denmark by 2030?

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Denmark? Who are the new entrants in the Denmark data center industry?

Key Attributes: