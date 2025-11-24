Global Antimicrobial Feed Additives Market Reaching USD 6.5 Billion By 2035 Amid Antibiotic-Free Livestock Surge

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Antimicrobial Feed Additives Market is projected to expand from USD 3,640.0 million in 2025 to USD 6,515.9 million by 2035, marking an impressive 79% growth. The market is expected to nearly double over the decade with a 6.0% CAGR, fueled by rising consumer demand for antibiotic-free animal products, regulatory pressures, and innovations in acidifiers, probiotics, and phytogenic solutions.

Market Growth Trajectory

From 2025 to 2030, the market grows steadily from USD 3,640.0 million to USD 4,874.5 million, accounting for 43% of total decade growth. Poultry, swine, and aquaculture are key adopters, driven by disease resistance concerns and productivity enhancement. Acidifiers and probiotics dominate early adoption due to their regulatory compliance and effectiveness as antibiotic alternatives.

Between 2030 and 2035, market expansion accelerates, adding USD 1,641.4 million (57% of total growth). Growth is propelled by phytogenics, enzyme-based additives, and liquid formulations with higher bioavailability. Aquaculture and pet feed see significant momentum, reflecting rising innovation in premium companion animal diets.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

.Antibiotic alternatives in poultry and swine: Over 60% of global demand comes from these industries due to restrictions on antibiotic growth promoters.

.Aquaculture expansion: High-density fish farming drives demand for additives to control pathogens.

.Premium pet nutrition: Rising consumer preference for safe, functional, and antibiotic-free products.

.Technological integration: Precision livestock farming and digital feed analytics validate additive performance.

Leading Segments

.By Type: Acidifiers lead with ~25% market share in 2025. Probiotics and phytogenics are rapidly growing, supporting holistic gut health management. Antibiotics continue to decline in relevance.

.By Livestock: Poultry accounts for the largest share (~35%), followed by swine and ruminants, while aquaculture and pet nutrition are emerging as high-growth niches.

.By Form: Dry premixes dominate (~75%), but liquid formulations are expanding fast due to ease of use in water systems and higher bioavailability.

Regional Insights

.South Asia: Fastest growth driven by poultry and aquaculture demand in India.

.East Asia: China's regulatory focus on antibiotic alternatives fuels steady adoption.

.Europe: Strong growth due to EU bans on antibiotic growth promoters; Germany, UK, and France lead integration of acidifiers, probiotics, and phytogenics.

.North America: Mature market with steady demand; growth is increasingly service-oriented, leveraging bundled nutrition programs.

Competitive Landscape

The market is moderately fragmented. DSM-Firmenich, Cargill, and Evonik lead globally, leveraging probiotics, acidifiers, and enzyme solutions. Mid-sized players like Kemin, Alltech, and Novus focus on phytogenics and customized blends, while specialized providers such as Adisseo, Phibro, and Nutreco target niche applications like aquaculture and ruminant feed.

Recent Developments:

.DSM-Firmenich launched Biomin® Synbiotic AquaCare in January 2025 for shrimp aquaculture.

.Cargill commissioned a new acidifier facility in Kansas in February 2025 to meet rising US demand.

