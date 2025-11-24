Vishal Dadlani Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Dharmendra In Emotional Note: A True Son Of The Soil

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Music composer Vishal Dadlani took to social media to honour the legacy of the legendary actor Dharmendra.

Remembering him as a global icon who always stayed rooted and inspired generations with his generosity, warmth, and unwavering respect for talent, Dadlani offered his deepest condolences to the family and millions of fans mourning the beloved star. Taking to his Instagram handle, Vishal Dadlani shared a monochrome image of the Sholay actor alongside an emotional note.

The singer wrote,“There will never be another. A global icon who remained a true son of the soil, #Dharmendra ji's warmth of spirit, and his love and respect for talent and hard work will always inspire. Deepest condolences to his family, and to his endless legion of fans.”

Tributes continue to pour in from across the film industry as celebrities remember the warmth, greatness, and legacy of Dharmendra. Social media has been flooded with heartfelt messages, with actors and filmmakers honouring the icon's unmatched contribution to Indian cinema.

Celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani and many others have expressed their grief on social media, remembering Dharmendra with emotional notes.

An excerpt from KJo's post read,“It is an end of an ERA..... a massive mega star... the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema... incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence... he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema... defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history... but mostly he was the best human being... he was so loved by everyone in our industry.... He only had immense love and positivity for everyone... his blessings, his hug and his incredible warmth will be missed more than words can describe....” (sic).

On November 24, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Zayed Khan, and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur arrived at the Pawan Hans crematorium to bid a final farewell to Dharmendra.

Dharmendra passed away on Monday at the age of 89.