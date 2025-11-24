403
Sinisa Karan Wins Presidential Elections in Republika Srpska
(MENAFN) Sinisa Karan, widely regarded as a close confidant and chosen successor of former president Milorad Dodik—who was removed from office due to his separatist policies—secured victory in the snap presidential elections in Republika Srpska, the Serb-majority region of Bosnia and Herzegovina, according to preliminary tallies released Sunday.
Polling commenced at 7 am local time (0600 GMT) and wrapped up at 7 pm (1800 GMT) at 2,211 voting locations both within Republika Srpska and abroad.
Bosnia’s Central Election Commission (CIK) reported that 443,472 of the more than 1.2 million registered voters cast their ballots.
As stated by CIK President Jovan Kalaba, initial results indicate that Karan, who serves as the minister of scientific and technological development and higher education and formerly held the interior ministry post in the Republika Srpska government, is leading the race with the backing of Dodik’s Alliance of Independent Social Democrats party.
Karan secured 50.89% of the vote, while Branko Blanusa of the Serbian Democratic Party obtained 47.81%. With 92% of votes tallied, Karan had 200,116 votes compared to Blanusa’s 188,010, according to Kalaba.
Dodik acknowledged Karan’s success and extended his congratulations, while also highlighting the low voter participation.
Upon declaring his triumph, Karan emphasized that Republika Srpska posed no threat to anyone, asserting: “We will continue from where we left off, with greater strength.”
