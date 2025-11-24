403
Trump Predicts Tariff Revenues Will “Skyrocket”
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated on Monday that the funds generated from tariffs on foreign imports are expected to soon “skyrocket,” exceeding what he described as already “historic” revenue levels.
In a message posted on his social media platforms, Trump emphasized that tariffs imposed on other nations have contributed “hundreds of billions of dollars” to the US treasury.
He asserted that the full economic effect has yet to be realized, as numerous importers had previously stockpiled goods to circumvent the duties.
“That heavy inventory purchase is now, however, wearing thin, and soon tariffs will be paid on everything they apply to, without avoidance, and the amounts payable to the USA will skyrocket,” he wrote, noting that these upcoming payments would be “record-setting” and would place the country on “a new and unprecedented course.”
Trump also claimed, “We are already the ‘hottest’ country anywhere in the world, but this tariff power will bring America national security and wealth the likes of which has never been seen before,” adding that he is awaiting a decision from the United States Supreme Court.
Tariffs have consistently played a key role in Trump’s trade strategy.
Upon his return to office, he implemented a series of duties under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).
These measures faced challenges from private businesses and multiple states in the US Court of International Trade, which determined on May 28 that the reciprocal tariffs exceeded the president’s authority under the IEEPA.
