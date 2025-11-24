403
Canadian PM says economic “center of gravity” is shifting away from US
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney emphasized over the weekend that Washington should not overestimate its role in global affairs, stating that many international issues can be addressed without US involvement. Speaking on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, Carney highlighted that the economic “center of gravity” is gradually shifting away from America.
The United States skipped the summit, with President Donald Trump citing what he called a genocide against white farmers as the reason for his absence. Washington also insisted that only a chairman’s summary of the summit could be released, given the US did not participate formally. Nevertheless, the G20 issued an official declaration on Sunday.
Carney noted that the summit “brought together nations representing three-quarters of the world’s population, two-thirds of global GDP, and three-quarters of global trade — all without the United States formally attending.” He described the gathering as a reminder of the shifting balance in the global economy and stressed that the decisions made by participating countries still carry significant weight. Canada, he added, aimed to strengthen ties with countries including South Africa, India, and China.
Russian presidential aide Maksim Oreshkin, who led Moscow’s delegation, hailed the summit as successful, noting “constructive communications” with “friendly nations” and receiving proposals on economic cooperation and joint projects from others. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, host of the summit, said the G20 “is moving forward” and “will not be bullied,” describing the US boycott as “their loss.”
The comments underscore a growing sentiment that global decision-making and economic influence are becoming increasingly multipolar, with countries moving forward even in the absence of traditional Western leadership.
