Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Program


2025-11-24 04:16:25
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Announcement


A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program


On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the“Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 17 to 21 November, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 138,065 1,694,154,374
17 November 2025 680 12,574.6618 8,550,770
18 November 2025 800 12,597.3875 10,077,910
19 November 2025 720 12,654.3333 9,111,120
20 November 2025 850 12,582.3176 10,694,970
21 November 2025 800 12,528.9250 10,023,140
Total 17-21 November 2025 3,850 48,457,910
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 51,446 674,547,194
Accumulated under the program 141,915 1,742,612,284
Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 782,156 9,694,356,901
17 November 2025 3,407 12,540.8145 42,726,555
18 November 2025 4,008 12,562.7408 50,351,465
19 November 2025 3,608 12,633.7860 45,582,700
20 November 2025 4,260 12,542.8685 53,432,620
21 November 2025 4,008 12,492.4888 50,069,895
Total 17-21 November 2025 19,291 242,163,235
Bought from the Foundation* 2,523 12,553.1781 31,671,668
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 291,505 3,836,259,150
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 803,970 9,968,191,804

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 141,915 A shares and 903,542 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.60% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 24 November, 2025

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484


Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 1 of 1


Attachments

  • Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 47 2025
  • Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 47 2025

MENAFN24112025004107003653ID1110387644



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search