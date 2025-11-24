Oasis Diagnostics® And Oludent Health Announce Major Strategic Partnership To Expand Saliva-Based Diagnostics

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Oasis DiagnosticsCorporation (USA), a global leader in non-invasive saliva collection and testing technologies, and Oludent Health International FZC (UAE), a fast-growing molecular diagnostics and telehealth provider, today announced a strategic project partnership designed to bring scalable, accessible diagnostic solutions to emerging markets across Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

The partnership brings together Oasis's industry-leading saliva diagnostics portfolio - supported by global and North American partnerships including Thermo Fisher Scientific - with Oludent's molecular diagnostic expertise and on-the-ground implementation capabilities. Together, the companies will focus on early detection, point-of-care screening, and affordable non-invasive testing for public and private health systems.

A Partnership Built on Complementary Strengths

“For more than two decades, Oasis Diagnostics® has championed non-invasive diagnostic technologies that deliver accuracy without complexity,” said Dr. Paul D. ®Slowey, CEO of Oasis Diagnostics.“This partnership with Oludent allows us to extend that mission into regions where early detection can profoundly shift public health outcomes. Together, we're bringing world-class saliva-based diagnostics to communities that need them most - and doing so in a way that supports accessibility, scalability, and long-term health impact.”

The Project Partnership model allows both organizations to work jointly on major regional programs without disrupting Oasis's existing distributor networks in North America, Europe, and other regions.

Deploying Molecular Science Where It Can Do the Most Good

“Our goal at Oludent Health International has always been to bridge the gap between laboratory science and real-world healthcare challenges,” said Dr. Oluwadayo Oluwadara, Founder & CEO of Oludent Health International.“Partnering with Oasis Diagnostics® - a global authority in saliva diagnostics - gives us the ability to deploy advanced molecular and non-molecular testing in environments where conventional methods are too costly, too invasive, or simply unavailable. This collaboration empowers countries to diagnose earlier, treat faster, and strengthen their entire healthcare ecosystem.”

Together, Oasis and Oludent will pursue national and regional programs involving:

Early detection of infectious and chronic diseases

Rapid molecular diagnostics and point-of-care deployment

Saliva-based field testing suitable for rural and low-resource environments

Telehealth-enabled diagnostic pathways

Affordable screening models designed for population-scale health impact

A Partnership Engineered for Impact at Scale

The collaboration was facilitated by Anjo De Heus, entrepreneur, strategist, and founder of 360Disruption FZE, who works closely with both companies across emerging health markets.

“Working with both Oasis Diagnostics® and Oludent has shown me that innovation only creates impact when it reaches the people who need it,” said Anjo De Heus of 360Disruption.“This partnership is more than a commercial collaboration - it is a health mission. By combining U.S. innovation with field-ready diagnostic capabilities, we are opening the door to national-scale programs across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. I'm proud to support this journey and to help build a platform where early detection becomes the global standard, not the exception.”

An Invitation to Partners and Impact Investors

Both Oasis and Oludent are now engaging with:

Impact investors

Government ministries

Public health programs

NGOs and global health organizations

Private hospital networks to accelerate diagnostic access and strengthen national healthcare capacity.

The initiative aligns with regional goals to improve early disease detection, reduce healthcare costs, and expand access to high-quality diagnostics in fast-growing economies.

About Oasis Diagnostics Corporation

Oasis Diagnostics Corporation is a U.S.-based biotechnology company specializing in saliva-based diagnostic solutions for infectious diseases, genetic analysis, hormone monitoring, neurological diseases, oncology and other clinical applications. Its technology is used globally and is trusted by leading scientific and healthcare institutions.

Learn more: 4saliva

About Oludent Health International FZC

Oludent Health International is a UAE-based molecular diagnostics and telehealth provider focused on expanding access to affordable, early-detection health solutions. Operating across multiple emerging markets, Oludent builds integrated diagnostic pathways that combine molecular tools, laboratory science, and remote care.

Learn more: oludenthealth

About 360Disruption

360Disruption FZE is a U.S.-based, UAE-anchored innovation and commercialization firm specializing in healthtech, biotech, and diagnostics. The company bridges U.S. innovation with the Middle East, Africa, and Asia through market entry, partnerships, and venture execution.

Learn more: 360disruption

Media Contact

Name: Anjo De Heus

Email: press@360disruption

Phone: +16506401605

Website: 360disruption