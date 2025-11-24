Qatar, Kazakhstan Sign Mou On Judicial And Legal Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

The State of Qatar and the Republic of Kazakhstan have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the work of the Public Prosecution and the Prosecutor General's Office in Kazakhstan. The MoU aims to prepare and devise training plans, in addition to enhancing the efficiency of public prosecution members and sharing expertise. In addition, Qatar and Kazakhstan concluded an agreement for the transfer of sentenced persons between the two countries. The MoU was signed by Attorney General H E Dr. Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi and Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan H E Asylov Berik Nogaevich, who is on a visit to the State of Qatar. Both sides convened a meeting that discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in the functioning of the Public Prosecution, alongside a variety of subjects of shared interest.