Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar, Kazakhstan Sign Mou On Judicial And Legal Cooperation

Qatar, Kazakhstan Sign Mou On Judicial And Legal Cooperation


2025-11-24 04:15:58
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

The State of Qatar and the Republic of Kazakhstan have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the work of the Public Prosecution and the Prosecutor General's Office in Kazakhstan. The MoU aims to prepare and devise training plans, in addition to enhancing the efficiency of public prosecution members and sharing expertise. In addition, Qatar and Kazakhstan concluded an agreement for the transfer of sentenced persons between the two countries. The MoU was signed by Attorney General H E Dr. Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi and Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan H E Asylov Berik Nogaevich, who is on a visit to the State of Qatar. Both sides convened a meeting that discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in the functioning of the Public Prosecution, alongside a variety of subjects of shared interest.

MENAFN24112025000063011010ID1110387623



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search