Top 5 tips to save time and navigate traffic with confidence
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) As one of the world’s most vibrant and fast-paced regions, the GCC never truly slows down, its roads constantly buzzing with commuters, school traffic, weekend plans, and everything in between. With congestion on the rise and unpredictability becoming the norm, smart driving habits have never been more important.
A recent study in the UAE revealed that nearly 47% of drivers report feeling stressed or anxious about traffic, especially when navigating unpredictable stops or sudden lane changes. In Saudi Arabia, surveys indicate that risky driving behaviors, such as aggressive overtaking and speeding, are frequently reported, while in Kuwait, a study among university students found that nearly 39% had experienced at least one road traffic crash in the past year, proving safe driving habits are more important than ever.
Whether you're heading to work, picking up the kids, or navigating city streets at peak hour, your trusted connected services companion, OnStar, is here with five smart driving tips to help you stay calm, confident, and in control, no matter what traffic throws your way.
1. Plan smarter, drive calmer
Peak-hour chaos can feel unavoidable, but it doesn’t have to be. Just shifting your departure by 10 to 15 minutes can help you avoid the worst of the gridlock.
If you’re still in a jam, Google Maps is available to check for optimum routes, and sending to Navigation through the App makes viewing effortless. OnStar’s built-in navigation adapts to traffic conditions and road closures, keeping you on the fastest route, always.
2. Avoid hotspots before they slow you down
It’s not just about when you drive, it’s also about where you drive. Major intersections, school zones, and business hubs can quickly turn into bottlenecks during peak hours.
That is why knowing where your vehicle is and how it's performing before you set off can make a difference. With myChevrolet, myGMC and myCadillac mobile Apps connected by OnStar, you can check your car’s location, fuel or charge level, and tire pressure at a glance, giving you one less thing to worry about when navigating crowded areas. Additionally, with Over-the-Air vehicle software updates, your systems stay current, so your drive feels more seamless.
3. Stay focused with smart tech by your side
Traffic slows, but your attention shouldn't. Distractions are one of the biggest risks during heavy traffic, especially when navigating busy city streets. It is easy to get tempted by your phone, adjust music, or check directions, but even a quick glance away can lead to serious mistakes.
The safest drives happen when your focus stays forward. With Google Built-in, available in select OnStar-equipped vehicles, Google Voice Assistant gives you hands-free control to request directions, check your calendar, control the climate and volume, all without taking your eyes off the road. When you're supported by smart technology, staying focused on the road becomes second nature.
4. Set up proactively for hassle-free driving
Make driving smoother by setting up your favorite destinations, allowing you to cruise freely without the hassle. After a long day of work or starting a hectic morning, the ease of a simple ‘Hey Google, take me to work’ will ensure a smooth trip while providing some extra time and calmness to your day. Save your frequent destinations, whether it be the office, school or home, to skip manual entry and get moving faster.
5. Keep your car ready for whatever the road brings
City driving puts added pressure on your car, from frequent braking to long idle times, especially in slow-moving traffic or near school pick-up zones. Tire pressure, fluid levels, brake pads, and lights can all take a hit during periods of heavy congestion. Before long commutes or weekend drives, take a few minutes to check your vehicle’s condition.
With OnStar Advanced Diagnostics in the app, you can quickly check your vehicle’s key systems and stay ahead of any potential issues. If you happen to get stuck or are unsure, OnStar Advisors are available 24/7 to guide you through detours, emergencies or unfamiliar areas. Fewer surprises mean smoother drives and greater peace of mind.
With traffic intensifying across the UAE and school zones adding extra pressure, now is the time to drive smarter. Studies show that 86 percent of drivers regularly experience congestion, making everyday journeys more demanding than before. But with the right habits and real time support from OnStar, every drive becomes less about delays and more about staying confident, calm, and in control.
OnStar Connected Services are available in select Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac vehicles. For more information, visit
