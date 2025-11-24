Katara Hospitality Marks Fourth Year Of Participation In QTM 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Katara Hospitality, a leading global hotel owner, developer, and operator, marks a pivotal milestone as it confirms its fourth consecutive year of participation in the Qatar Travel Mart (QTM) 2025, serving once again as a Founding Partner.

This sustained commitment underscores the company's vital role as a national champion in the luxury hospitality sector and its dedication to realising the ambitions of the Qatar National Vision 2030 (QNV 2030).

As QTM 2025 gathers global industry leaders, Katara Hospitality's influential presence is not merely an exhibit of its world-class international and local portfolio of iconic properties, but a powerful reaffirmation of Qatar's growing prominence as a dynamic, world-class destination. The event provides an unparalleled platform to showcase the company's latest achievements, strategic vision, and its critical contribution to building a diverse and sustainable tourism ecosystem in the Arabian Gulf.

The hospitality sector serves as the engine room for the tourism industry, making a destination appealing, functional, and profitable. The relationship between the two is profoundly symbiotic: while tourism generates demand, hospitality delivers the essential experiences that satisfy it. This pivotal role is realised in several key areas:

Elevating the Guest Experience: Katara Hospitality make sure to provide High-quality accommodations, world-class dining, and exceptional service standards all hallmarks of the hospitality sector directly determine a tourist's satisfaction and their likelihood to return or recommend the destination. Simply put, world-class hospitality transforms a good trip into an unforgettable journey.

Driving Economic Diversification: The sector is a massive employer, Katara Hospitality is creating direct jobs in hotels and restaurants locally and internationally, and indirect jobs across a complex supply chain, from local food producers to transportation providers.

Serving as Cultural Ambassadors: Katara Hospitality Assets and their staff often act as the primary point of contact for international visitors, offering authentic local experiences and showcasing the nation's cultural heritage and warm welcome. This connection fosters mutual understanding and enhances the destination's unique identity on the global stage.

In the context of QTM 2025, Katara Hospitality's continued leadership highlights how a robust, high-standard hospitality offering is the essential foundation upon which Qatar's ambitious tourism expansion is built.“Our enduring commitment to QTM as a Founding Partner is a source of immense pride and a testament to our core belief: that Qatar is destined to be a global beacon of luxury and hospitality. Our global collection of owned and managed hotels, spanning continents, is not just a commercial portfolio it is the living embodiment of our purpose. Through these world-class properties, we are actively exporting a signature standard of Qatari excellence, ensuring that the world recognises the dedication and vision driving the nation's economic diversification,” said Shoaa Al Semaiti, Manager Marketing & Communications.