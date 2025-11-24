Lecture Organised By Center At Doha Modern Indian School Discusses Reliance On Allah

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al-Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center organised a lecture for students of Doha Modern Indian School, addressing the concept of reliance on Allah (tawakkul).

The lecture was part of the school lecture programme implemented by the center to target non-Arabic-speaking children, in coordination with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

The lecture discussed the topic of relying on Allah and its impact on the life of a Muslim. It explained the importance of tawakkul in strengthening self-confidence, enhancing abilities, developing skills, and achieving desired goals.

It also highlighted how tawakkul promotes inner tranquility, strengthens faith and conviction, and helps keep a believer steadfast in facing life's challenges.

The students interacted positively with the lecture, expressed their appreciation, and asked several questions.

Organizing such lectures reflects the center's keenness to reinforce educational values in young people and embed them in their daily behaviour.

