Media City Qatar's Film Committee Partners With Parrot Analytics For Analysis Of Investment Decisions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Film Committee at Media City has partnered with Parrot Analytics, the global leader in entertainment analytics, to bring data-driven intelligence to its investment and content strategy efforts. As part of this partnership, Parrot Analytics is establishing a regional commercial office in Doha to support local and regional clients including the local Film Committee.

Under the terms of the deal, the Film Committee will embed Parrot Analytics' predictive analytics into every investment decision, transforming how content is selected, developed, and marketed. This makes Qatar the first country in the MENA region to adopt an end-to-end data-driven film financing strategy, setting a new standard for an ROI-driven national content investment.

The new Doha office will serve as Parrot Analytics' regional office, providing on-the-ground support for existing media clients and partnering with domestic and regional stakeholders including streamers, broadcasters, investors, production companies, film commissions and other content creators to apply global best-practice analytics to local and international projects.

Creators and producers funded by the Film Committee will gain access to world-leading audience analytics and concept testing, enabling smarter decisions around script and concept valuation, genre, casting, and distribution - raising success rates and global visibility.

The initiative positions Qatar as the region's first“end-to-end Parrot Analytics powered” film investor, aligning its investment strategy with the entertainment industry's leading analytics capabilities and anchoring this expertise in Doha through Parrot Analytics' new regional office.

Parrot Analytics quantifies popularity and commercial value for films, TV series, talent and sports by analysing the media industry's largest global audience dataset. The platform captures real-time audience information from every country, is language agnostic, and delivers unified audience and economic valuation metrics that measure across all delivery platforms, including Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD), Advertising Video on Demand (AVOD), Free Ad-Supported Streaming (FAST) and box office.

The Film Committee at Media City Qatar joins a rapidly growing roster of industry leaders, including streamers and studios such as Disney, Amazon Prime Video, Warner Bros. Discovery and Sony Pictures; media and technology companies including Samsung, Comcast, Amazon, and Google; networks such as Sky, Asharq Network, MBC.