Deputy Speaker Discusses Parliamentary Action With President Of Thai National Assembly

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council H E Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti met yesterday with President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Kingdom of Thailand, H E Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, during his visit to Qatar.

During the meeting, Dr. Hamda hailed the Qatari-Thai relationship, which is constantly evolving, along with the two countries' commitment to reinforcing cooperation in a variety of fields.

For his part, Matha expressed his gratitude for the growing relationship between the two countries, emphasising that he is interested in cementing parliamentary cooperation channels and coordination between both sides.

He commended the mediation efforts that the State of Qatar is energising in resolving disputes and crises, along with its effective contribution to bolstering security and stability on the regional and global stages.

The meeting addressed avenues for fostering joint parliamentary action and broadening the areas of exchanging expertise in the service of mutual interests and strengthening ties between the two legislatures.