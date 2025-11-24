Changan Automobile Unveils Multi-Brand Lineup At The 2025 Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--The 2025 Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition kicked off on Friday, and Changan Automobile unveiled its CHANGAN DEEPAL, and AVATR brands-presenting over 20 digital and intelligent new products and more than 10 cutting-edge technologies.

Changan's open, collaborative approach aligns with Guangzhou's Maritime Silk Road heritage. As China's auto industry transitions from "catching up in technology" to "global expression," Changan is leading the charge with a more technological, confident, and systematic approach, becoming a new ambassador for "Made in China."

At the exhibition, Changan combined technology displays, design experiences, and lifestyle scenarios to present its end-to-end capabilities from products to ecosystems, offering visitors an immersive and enjoyable experience. The global debut of the premium urban electric SUV-CHANGAN Q05-stole the spotlight, featuring a next-generation design language, comfort, and space-friendly concepts that attracted many visitors to experience it firsthand. Other highlights included CHANGAN Q07, A07, A06, and CS55PLUS.

CHANGAN DEEPAL showcased the newly launched L06, along with the full lineup of models such as the S09, S05, and S07. Meanwhile, AVATR, which defines New Luxury, displayed its high-end, high-tech, and high-value models, including the 11, 12, and 06.

During the press conference, Changan introduced "SDA Intelligence," dedicated to delivering "smart mobility solutions with uncompromising safety." Highlights include the SDA Pilot, featuring advanced driving assistance with 360° perception and human-like risk avoidance; the SDA Chassis which enhances handling, comfort, and safety redundancy simultaneously while featuring sustainable evolvability; and the SDA AI OS 4.0, which delivers a safe, comfortable, and intuitive future mobility experience by recreating real-world scenarios, integrating vehicle-wide modules, and incorporating the VLA Assisted Driving Model and an AI Agent.

In the Innovation Ecosystem Zone, Changan exhibited futuristic technologies like a Single-Person Wearable Aircraft and Humanoid Robots, outlining its vision for intelligent mobility. Combined with core technologies like SDA Intelligence, Changan demonstrated its strategic roadmap from vision to reality.

Changan is expanding its international presence. The CHANGAN Q05, unveiled in Guangzhou, will also debut in Thailand on November 20. Since 2023, Changan has followed a "long-termism" and "localization" approach with the principle of "No Global Presence without Local Bases, No Future Growth without Global Reach." It has completed market layouts in five major regions and is committed to working with global partners to create a new era of smart, sustainable, and win-win mobility.

