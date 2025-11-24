Center Formalises Rs 1,000 Cr Plus Project To Integrate Waterways Along Brahmaputra With Land Routes

MENAFN - KNN India)The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has signed a series of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening Assam's inland water transport network and expanding cargo and passenger mobility across the Northeast.

The agreements-concluded with Assam Petro-Chemicals Ltd. (APL), the Government of Assam, and several private and public-sector partners-seek to enhance regional connectivity, promote sustainable transport, and accelerate industrial growth.

The MoUs were signed alongside a comprehensive review meeting chaired by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, who assessed progress on inland waterway projects across Assam, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya, including those under the Central Sector Scheme (CSS).

IWAI's agreement with APL will enable the transport of Methanol and Formalin via the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route and National Waterways.

The initiative will support exports through IWAI terminals at Bogibeel, Pandu and Jogighopa, and strengthen domestic logistics along NW-1 and NW-2.

APL, which produces 1.98 lakh MT of Methanol and 1.15 lakh MT of Formalin annually, is expected to benefit from cost-effective, bulk river-based transportation.

The Rs 400-crore initiative includes procurement of tanker vessels and related infrastructure. IWAI will provide operational assistance, including navigation support, bunkering facilities and 10 tanker barges of 500–1,000 MT capacity.

Under a second MoU, IWAI and the Government of Assam will develop an Urban Water Transport (UWT) System-or Water Metro-in Tezpur, Guwahati and Dibrugarh.

The Rs 1,000-crore project (excluding land) will integrate water-based mobility along the Brahmaputra with existing road, rail and bus networks.

Plans include development of fairways, navigation aids, passenger terminals and deployment of electric-hybrid boats. A feasibility study is underway by Kochi Metro Rail Ltd.

To boost river cruise tourism, IWAI has signed a Rs 500-crore MoU with Heritage River Journeys Pvt. Ltd. for the induction of new vessels and expansion of cruise operations across national waterways.

In another agreement, IWAI and the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships will establish river lighthouses and supporting infrastructure at Bogibeel, Silghat, Biswanath Ghat and Pandu along National Waterway-2 to enhance navigation safety and promote tourism.

A Rs 1,000-crore partnership with Rhenus Logistics will introduce modern tug-barge systems on the Ganga and Brahmaputra, significantly expanding cargo-handling capacity.

Further allocations include Rs 299 crore for developing cruise terminals at Neamati, Silghat, Biswanath Ghat and Guijan, Rs 188 crore for a Regional Centre of Excellence in Dibrugarh, and Rs 55 crore for development of a land parcel in Guwahati.

Speaking at the event, Sonowal said more than Rs 5,000 crore is expected to be invested in the region's inland water transport ecosystem in the coming years.

