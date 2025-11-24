India, Georgia Explore Deeper Collaboration In Sericulture, Textiles & Carpet Trade

MENAFN - KNN India)A high-level delegation from the Ministry of Textiles, led by P. Sivakumar, Member Secretary, Central Silk Board (CSB) and Secretary General, International Sericultural Commission (ISC), concluded a multi-sectoral visit to Georgia from November 17 to 21, aimed at deepening cooperation in sericulture, textiles, apparel, and the carpet trade.

Sivakumar highlighted India's leadership in traditional silk knowledge and its growing relevance to creative and cultural industries. He also presented a technical paper titled 'The Chronicles of Wild Silk'.

CSB Director (Tech) Dr. S. Manthira Moorthy delivered a presentation on Indo-Bulgarian collaboration in developing a productive bivoltine silkworm hybrid for India.

CSB's newly developed '5-in-1 Silk Stole' - integrating Mulberry, Oak Tasar, Tropical Tasar, Muga and Eri silks - was showcased during the visit.

The delegation held discussions with Georgian universities, sericulture laboratories, research centres, textile and apparel companies, carpet traders and the Georgian Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

These engagements focused on promoting bilateral textile trade, exploring joint research opportunities and expanding industry-level collaboration in sericulture and value-added textiles.

Meetings with senior Georgian government officials centred on improving market access and identifying new areas of cooperation across textiles, apparel, carpets and silk-based products.

According to officials, the visit resulted in strengthened India–Georgia cooperation in sericulture research and textiles trade, new avenues for market diversification, and pathways for institutional partnerships and technical collaboration.

The discussions also reinforced India's global engagement through active participation in the BACSA platform.

(KNN Bureau)