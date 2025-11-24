Galaxy Macau Presents: The Jimmy O. Yang Chinese New Year Show A Joyful Start To The Year Of The Horse

Acclaimed comedian Jimmy O. Yang is set to make a triumphant return to Macau, taking a larger stage at Galaxy Arena, in“Galaxy Macau Presents: The Jimmy O. Yang Chinese New Year Show” on February 21, 2026, channeling his unique stand-up comedy over the Chinese New Year period alongside his special guests. Tickets are priced at MOP/HKD 880/780/680/480/380 (Currency set based on the ticketing platform)

Jimmy O. Yang's six sold-out shows at Broadway Theatre in July 2025 captivated over 13,000 spectators with his humour that is deeply rooted in his personal journey and cultural identity, striking a chord with audiences across continents.