Galaxy Macau Presents: The Jimmy O. Yang Chinese New Year Show A Joyful Start To The Year Of The Horse

Tickets will go on public sale on December 4, 2025
MACAU SAR -
Media OutReach Newswire - 24 November 2025 - International film star and stand-up comedy icon Jimmy O. Yang is making a triumphant return to Galaxy MacauTM, taking centre stage at the Galaxy Arena – Macau's largest indoor arena – for a spectacular night of laughter in
"Galaxy Macau Presents: The Jimmy O. Yang Chinese New Year Show" on February 21, 2026 (the fifth day of the Chinese New YearPresenting an exciting new variety show featuring standup by Jimmy, live musical performances, multiple special guests and other fun surprises, tickets go on sale from 11:00, December 4, 2025; with a presale offer for Bank of China credit card holders, which will be exclusively available from 11:00, December 3 on Klook.
Acclaimed comedian Jimmy O. Yang is set to make a triumphant return to Macau, taking a larger stage at Galaxy Arena, in“Galaxy Macau Presents: The Jimmy O. Yang Chinese New Year Show” on February 21, 2026, channeling his unique stand-up comedy over the Chinese New Year period alongside his special guests. Tickets are priced at MOP/HKD 880/780/680/480/380 (Currency set based on the ticketing platform)
Following six sold-out shows at Broadway Theatre in July this year, which drew over 13,000 fans, Jimmy is back – bigger and funnier than ever – to usher in the Chinese New Year with joy and good fortune. Performing in one of Macau's most popular multipurpose venue, the state-of-the-art Galaxy Arena, Jimmy's return marks a significant step up in scale and influence – along with some very special guests – promising an unforgettable one-of-a-kind experience for audiences across the region.
Best known for his globally acclaimed stand-up specials which have garnered millions of viewers globally online and offline, and his roles in Silicon Valley and Crazy Rich Asians, Jimmy has become a cultural force. Jimmy's humour draws from his personal background and cultural heritage, resonating with audiences worldwide and bridging East and West through his unique brand of comedy.
As Macau welcomes the Chinese New Year,
"Galaxy Macau Presents: The Jimmy O. Yang Chinese New Year Show" will add a vibrant dose of happiness and auspicious energy to the season.
Jimmy O. Yang's six sold-out shows at Broadway Theatre in July 2025 captivated over 13,000 spectators with his humour that is deeply rooted in his personal journey and cultural identity, striking a chord with audiences across continents.
Tickets for this unmissable show will go on sale at 11:00 on December 4, via Galaxy Ticketing, Trip, Damai, Maoyan, uutix, MPay. Don't miss this special New Year edition of world-class comedy – save the dates and prepare to laugh your way into a lucky and joyful new year!
"Galaxy Macau Presents: The Jimmy O. Yang Chinese New Year Show"
|
Show Date & Time:
|
February 21, 2026 (5th day of Chinese New Year) – 20:00
|
Venue:
|
Galaxy Arena
|
Ticket Price:
|
MOP/HKD 880/780/680/480/380
*Currency set based on the ticketing platform
|
Exclusive presale for BOC Visa Credit Card holders:
|
From 11:00, December 3, 2025 (Wednesday) via Klook
|
On Sale:
|
From 11:00, December 4, 2025 (Thursday)
|
Public Sale Ticketing:
|
Tickets will be available at:
Galaxy Ticketing
Damai
Maoyan
uutix
Trip
Ctrip
MPay (mobile app)
The largest indoor arena in Macau with a maximum capacity of 16,000, Galaxy Arena is proud to be hosting Jimmy O. Yang for his return, who will definitely ignite shaking laughter.
