Solidarity For Manipuri Cinema Fundraising Screening Of 'Oitharei' Nets Rs 2.27 Lakh

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Nov 23 (IANS) In a meaningful show of solidarity with Manipuri cinema's emerging voices, the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) has taken the lead in building a support system for young filmmakers by raising Rs 2.27 lakh through a special fundraising screening of 'Oitharei' on Sunday.

Driven by its mandate of nurturing cinema and enabling new storytellers to grow, MSFDS, a Manipur government undertaking, mobilised the initiative to support the crew members of two Manipuri films selected for the Indian Panorama section of the ongoing 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Goa 2025, a recognition regarded as one of the highest honours in Indian cinema.

MSFDS Secretary Sunzu Bachaspatimayum said that this year marks a rare milestone, with two Manipuri films, one documentary and one fiction feature, selected among the best of Indian cinema.

Battlefield by Borun Thokchom, a full-length documentary feature capturing the untold history of the decisive Battle of Imphal fought in Manipur between Japan and the Allied forces during the Second World War, he added.

'Oitharei', a fiction feature that examines the grief, loss, and helplessness endured by the people amid the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur.

Although the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is sponsoring two to three core crew members from each film for travel and accommodation, several additional first-time participants wish to attend IFFI for exposure and professional growth, Bachaspatimayum said.

He added that the MSFDS, acknowledging the importance of festival participation in shaping artistic careers, decided to step up despite having no earmarked funds for such support.

Nevertheless, MSFDS annually allocates Rs 1 lakh to partially sponsor delegates, particularly film professionals, including film critics and journalists.

The MSFDS Secretary said that the fundraiser screening helped bridge this gap, with the Chief Electoral Office of Manipur making a significant contribution of Rs 1.5 lakh to the cause.

In return, MSFDS will provide one month of publicity space for electoral awareness materials and screen promotional films carrying the electoral message before and during film screenings at the auditorium.

While modest in scale, the initiative demonstrates a growing ecosystem of support for the film community in the state, especially at a time when government funding faces severe constraints.

More importantly, it signals a collective belief that festival exposure, networking, and learning opportunities are as crucial as the filmmaking process itself for shaping strong creative futures.

"By turning community goodwill into a stepping stone for new filmmakers, MSFDS is quietly laying a foundation for long-term mentorship, collaboration, and cultural confidence, ensuring that Manipuri cinema continues to grow not just on screen, but in spirit," Bachaspatimayum said.

Meanwhile, the 56th IFFI-2025 began in Goa on November 20.

More than 240 films from 81 countries will be screened during the nine-day annual mega event.