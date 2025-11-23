403
Inter and AC Milan Set for High-Stakes Derby della Madonnina This Sunday
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Dubai, UAE, 20 November 2025: STARZPLAY, the leading subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platform in the MENA region, announces exclusive live coverage of one of football’s most iconic fixtures, as Inter faces AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina this Sunday, 23 November at 11:45 PM GST.
With the Scudetto race tighter than ever, this Derby arrives at a decisive moment in the Serie A season. Inter sit top of the table, level with Roma, while Milan trail closely behind. The results at San Siro could reshape the title fight heading into winter.
This Derby brings compelling tactical contrast to the table. Under manager Chivu, Inter play with Serie A’s highest defensive line at 54.3m, dictating play through structure, pressing, and patient build-up. They boast the league’s strongest passing output, with 5,905 passes attempted and 5,139 completed, and rank second in Serie A for possession. Milan, led by Allegri, operate with a deeper defensive line at 49.7m, relying on individual brilliance and fluid creativity, which is reflected in their 181 dribbles compared to Inter’s 107.
Form guides add further intrigue to the upcoming match. Inter arrive in controlled rhythm, riding a dominant Champions League run with four wins, eleven goals scored and just one conceded.
Milan, despite their absence from European matches this season, remain fully embedded in the title race. Both sides have experienced mixed results against lower-table opponents, adding unpredictability to the derby.
In attack, Inter hold the statistical advantage with 26 league goals compared to Milan’s 17, though both teams rank among Serie A’s top sides for assists. With these margins, Derby della Madonnina is set to be defined by individual moments of structure against fluid creativity in a true “Derby of Opposites.”
In squad news, Inter expect to welcome back Denzel Dumfries and Hakan Çalhanoğlu, both recovering from minor issues. Meanwhile, Milan anticipate a near-full roster, with key players including Rabiot, Pulisic and Estupiñan returning from injuries and international duties, pending final clearance later this week.
As the exclusive home of Serie A in the MENA region, STARZPLAY continues to deliver unmatched football coverage, bringing fans closer to the passion and intensity of Italy’s biggest matches.
Watch Inter vs AC Milan live and exclusively on on 23 November, 11:45 PM GST.
