Days Of Invasion Gone, Ram Mandir Flag To Be Hoisted: RSS Chief

'Days of Invasion Gone': RSS Chief on India's Resurgence

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's powerful speech in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, reflected on India's glorious past and its resurgence on Sunday. He emphasised that India was once the Vishwaguru, a beacon of knowledge and culture, but faced a thousand years of invasion and slavery, leading to the destruction of religious places and forced conversions. Bhagwat highlighted India's resilience, declaring that the days of invasion are behind us, and we're now poised to celebrate our heritage, symbolised by the Ram Mandir. He affirmed India's unwavering identity, asserting, "It was India then; it is India now."

The remarks came ahead of the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for November 25. "Our country was the Vishwaguru of the entire world... India was a great support for the world... For a 1000 years, it was trampled under the feet of invaders. We had to live under slavery. Religious places were destroyed. Forced conversions started taking place. All this was there. It was Bharatvarsh even then. Those days of glory are no more. 'Wo Akraman ke din chale gaye. Ab Ram Mandir par jhanda fehrane wale hain' (Those days of invasion are gone. Now we are going to hoist the flag on the Ram temple). It was India even then; it is India even now..."

The RSS Chief was speaking at an event here attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Ayodhya Prepares for Landmark Ceremony, Economic Boom Expected

Meanwhile, a cleanliness drive was launched in Ayodhya ahead of the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, scheduled for November 25. Ayodhya is preparing for a landmark moment on November 25, when a flag hoisting ceremony at the sanctum sanctorum of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple will mark the completion of its main construction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the saffron flag atop the Shri Ram Temple, a momentous occasion expected to attract massive domestic and international footfall, said a release. This influx of visitors will stimulate growth across multiple sectors, including hospitality, travel, local crafts, and ODOP-linked products such as jaggery. Business worth several crores is anticipated during this period.

The ceremony is set to elevate Ayodhya's tourism and cultural vibrancy to unprecedented heights. As millions of devotees gather, the city's economic momentum will accelerate, benefiting hotels, restaurants, travel agencies, security services, event management firms, and local vendors.

Ancient Flag with Deep Symbolism to be Hoisted

Notably, Indologist Lalit Mishra's groundbreaking discovery has brought Ayodhya's ancient flag back to its rightful place. Mishra stumbled upon the flag while studying a painting from the pictorial Ramayana of Mewar, later confirming its mention in Valmiki Ramayana's Ayodhya Kand.

The flag to be hoisted at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on November 25 will carry three symbols: Om, the Sun, and the Kovidara tree. Kovidar tree is a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees, created by Rishi Kashyap and showcasing ancient plant hybridisation. The Sun symbol represents Lord Ram's Suryavansh lineage, and Om is the eternal spiritual sound.

