Rajasthan Workers Cheer: Labour Codes Bring 'Major Shield Against Exploitation,' Ensure Fair Pay & Health Security

New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new labour reforms have started resonating strongly among workers in Rajasthan, with private-sector employees in Bharatpur praising the government's initiatives aimed at strengthening wage security, health benefits and overall protection for India's workforce.

The new labour codes, they say, have sent a positive message across the country, particularly to low-income and private-sector workers.

Speaking to IANS, private employee Shivram Singh said that the government's decisions will directly benefit nearly 40 crore workers nationwide.

He noted that the reforms guarantee minimum wages, ensure timely payment, and provide health and job security for those in the unorganised and private sectors.

According to Singh, the new provisions will act as a major shield against exploitation, especially for daily-wage earners and workers dependent on private employment.

“Earlier, many poor workers did not receive fair wages or timely salaries. But now, with the minimum wage fixed and monitored by the government, workers will get what they deserve, and on time. This will help their families run smoothly,” he said.

He further added that millions of workers in the private sector often struggled without proper documentation. Under the new rules, issuing an appointment letter to every worker has been made mandatory.

“This will ensure transparency and guarantee rightful payment for the labour they put in,” Singh said.

On health benefits, Singh highlighted the importance of the new '40-plus health screening'provision, calling it a major relief for low-income families.

He pointed out that even basic medical tests often cost between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000-an expense many workers cannot afford.“With regular health screenings, diseases can be detected early, and workers will be able to receive timely treatment,” he said.

Another private employee, Yoga, told IANS that the government has also ensured that overtime payments will now be made at double the rate, giving workers due recognition for extra hours.

“This step will strengthen workers financially and enhance the country's productivity and growth,” he said.

Both workers said Prime Minister Modi's vision of making India a developed nation by 2047 rests on empowering its labour force.

They believe the new labour reforms reflect the government's commitment to improving workers' lives and strengthening the nation's economic foundation.