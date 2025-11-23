403
Protesters get detained in London in support of banned Palestine Action
(MENAFN) At least 90 individuals were detained during a protest in London backing the proscribed activist group Palestine Action, as stated by reports. The arrests, recorded by 1800GMT, were connected to a demonstration organized by Defend Our Juries in support of the “proscribed terrorist organisation Palestine Action,” according to police statements. Authorities confirmed the protest had concluded and that participants had left the area.
The demonstration took place in Tavistock Square, where protesters displayed Palestinian flags, carried signs, and chanted pro-Palestine slogans. Some banners read: "I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action."
Defend Our Juries shared on the social media platform X that officers began arresting participants immediately for silently holding signs that expressed opposition to genocide and the Palestine Action ban. "Today's protest is happening in Tavistock Square, London — known as the peace gardens with anti-war memorials. Lift the ban," the group added.
Palestine Action was banned in July under the UK’s Terrorism Act, a move that has already resulted in hundreds of arrests for showing support for the organization. The recent protests coincide with an upcoming judicial review, scheduled from Nov. 25 to 27, which could potentially overturn the group’s classification as a terrorist organization.
Since October 2023, the Israeli military has reportedly caused nearly 70,000 deaths in Gaza, mostly women and children, injured over 170,800 people, and left much of the enclave destroyed. The violence subsided following a ceasefire that came into effect on Oct. 10.
